A judge on Wednesday sentenced a man convicted last month of robbing an Oxford pharmacy to life without the possibility of parole.
Circuit Judge Bud Turner sentenced Marco Dane Acoff, 39, of Bessemer to life without parole after prosecutor Sheila Field recommended the sentence, citing Acoff’s six prior felony convictions.
A jury convicted Acoff in November of robbing four employees at the Quick Meds Express Pharmacy in Oxford on Oct. 5, 2015.
Those who testified in the three-day trial said Acoff forced one employee to open a safe and help him steal medication while his co-defendant, Corey Jerrod Corey, 39, also of Bessemer, forced the others to lie on the floor. The two later forced them all into a bathroom.
Three of the four victims who testified during Acoff’s trial gave statements at Wednesday's hearing about how the robbery has affected them. The victims said they now suffer from anxiety and have nightmares or difficulty sleeping.
Leigh Gardner, the supervising pharmacist at Quick Meds, said she sometimes feels anxious while working, especially during the fall. She asked that Turner sentence Acoff to life in prison without parole.
“The reality is, it will affect me for the rest of my life,” Gardner said.
Cash said that, in addition to the money, Acoff robbed them of their “innocence, lifestyles and trust.”
“I’m not going to give you the honor of knowing what you’ve done to me,” Cash said.
Emily Tarver said she had dreamt of going to pharmacy school before the robbery. She said she is now a year behind in school and sometimes has trouble sleeping.
Acoff apologized to the four women before Turner sentenced him. When Acoff committed the robbery, he said, he “was going through some stuff,” in his life. He said he didn’t want the women to think the world is a bad place.
“There’s nothing I can say to make it right,” Acoff said. “I just want y’all to have the closure that y’all need.”
Acoff remained Wednesday in the Calhoun County Jail awaiting transfer to the Alabama Department of Corrections.