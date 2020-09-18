Authorities: Oxford man hit teenage relative

An Oxford man remained in jail Friday after he allegedly hit a teenager earlier this month.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Calvin Arthur McCracken, 42, on Wednesday with child abuse.
According to court documents, McCracken slapped a child across the face on Sept. 8.
Major Crimes Unit Investigator Jay Harrington said McCracken verbally and physically abused a 17-year-old relative that day.
After a video of the incident began circulating on the internet, Harrington said, a report was made to the Calhoun County Department of Human Resources, who developed a safety plan and removed all children from McCracken’s household.
The videos show a man repeatedly shouting, threatening and cursing at a teenage boy. The man slaps the boy several times.
McCracken was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000 cash. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 1.
Child abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.