Authorities charged an Anniston man Monday after he allegedly sold drugs to undercover law enforcement agents numerous times since 2017.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Cory Dion Carter, 48, with four counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Capt. Allen George, who heads the major crimes unit, said undercover agents most recently purchased $50 worth of methamphetamine on April 10, 2018, from Carter at a business in the 1400 block of Front Street.
Previously, George said, agents bought $25 worth of heroin and $25 worth of meth from Carter at an apartment on Glen Addie Avenue.
George said the first undercover buy happened on July 31, 2017, at the same apartment. According to George, agents bought $50 worth of heroin.
George said Carter’s arrest came after a lengthy investigation. In order for agents to determine a pattern of behavior in a suspect and to ensure the safety of confidential informants, George said, agents may not arrest a suspect after the first undercover buy.
Carter was booked into Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Tuesday, with bond set at $60,000.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, under Alabama law.