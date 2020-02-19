Attorneys probe 1998 killer’s childhood in resentencing hearing

Defense attorneys called several witnesses Wednesday to testify about a man convicted of the 1998 slaying of a woman at a hearing to determine whether he will be granted parole.
The attorneys and prosecutors of Gregory Renard Wynn, 39, questioned relatives, former teachers and others who gave accounts of Wynn’s life before and after his 1999 capital murder conviction of 33-year-old Denise Bliss the year before.
Bliss was found beaten to death in April 1998 in the freezer of the Hardee’s in Lenlock, where she worked as a manager. Wynn was 17 at the time of her death and had previously been fired from the restaurant.
Wynn was initially sentenced to death, but his sentence was reduced to life without parole in 2006, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional for juvenile offenders.
Defense attorneys from the Southern Center for Human Rights and prosecutors from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office began arguing and calling witnesses Tuesday at the beginning of a hearing to determine whether Wynn is capable of being rehabilitated and whether he should be granted parole.
The Alabama Court of Appeals in 2016 ordered a resentencing hearing for Wynn after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 against mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles and established in 2016 that the ruling could be applied retroactively.
‘Frank English’s son’
Wynn’s aunt, Rosaline Montgomery, detailed the physical and abuse she said Wynn’s mother, Penny Williams, subjected him to throughout his childhood.
Montgomery said Williams, her older sister, was a normal teenager until she got into a relationship with Frank English, an older man. Montgomery said her sister began coming home with bruises, and the violence escalated from there.
She said the violence didn’t stop, even after Williams had become pregnant with Wynn at 16.
“I remember her being pregnant, big stomach, sitting on the porch with a bag of ice on her eye, holding a towel over her lip because it was so big,” Montgomery said through tears.
After Wynn’s birth, Montgomery said, English denied that Wynn was his, claiming his skin was too dark, and Williams began to resent him for being “Frank English’s son.”
“He was Frank’s attachment to her,” Montgomery said. “She was tied to him for the rest of her life.”
She said Williams would hit Wynn “every chance she could get with whatever she could find,” during his early childhood. She said Wynn called Williams her first name instead of “Mama.” Instead, she said, he developed a close relationship with his grandmother.
“She was his world. He knew early on she was the barrier between him and Penny,” Montgomery said. “He stuck to her like glue.”
When Williams married Ronald Williams, Montgomery said, Wynn watched her get violent with her husband and the couple split up numerous times. When Wynn’s two younger siblings came along, she said, Williams treated them differently.
Montgomery said Wynn started staying more frequently at his grandmother’s house as his relationship with Williams further deteriorated during his teen years. She said the family noticed he had gotten in “with the wrong crowd.”
In the years after Wynn’s 1999 trial, Montgomery said, she would listen in on the difficult conversations Williams and Wynn had when they visited him. She said Wynn would ask why English abandoned him and why Williams didn’t want him either.
Montgomery said Williams told Wynn “out of the blue” that a man named Curtis Mann, not English, was his biological father. She said she didn’t believe it at first, but a DNA test later proved it to be true.
At first, Montgomery said, Wynn was upset because he felt that his mother had kept Mann from him, but mother and son have since begun to repair their relationship.
Prosecutors asked Montgomery to review several of Wynn’s Facebook posts, in which he expresses his love for several family members, including Williams. She said she didn’t realize until recently he wasn’t allowed to have social media in prison.
Prosecutors also showed Montgomery a photo of Wynn and his brother at Six Flags Over Georgia. She said Williams hadn’t planned on taking Wynn at first, but his grandmother made her.
Statewide recognition
Wynn’s eighth-grade science teacher at Anniston Middle School, WilmaWhateley, recounted how Wynn and two girls in his class won a regional science competition, gaining statewide recognition, by designing a magnetic wheelchair.
Whateley described Wynn as curious and entrepreneurial, and said his group came up with the idea for a magnetic wheelchair in honor of a wheelchair-bound classmate.
Whateley said Wynn led his group for most of the project, which involved coming up with the idea, writing an essay and drawing a commercial before entering it into the competition. Afterwards, she said, they produced a five-minute video.
She smiled when she recounted finding out Wynn’s group had won the competition.
“It wasn’t just winning a football or basketball game. This was the big leagues and I don’t know that they had ever seen themselves as winners,” Whateley said.
Before Wynn attended the award ceremony, Whateley said, he became worried that he didn’t have anything to wear, so she took him shopping at Wakefield’s department store in Anniston.
“Greg was starry-eyed. He looked at everything in the store,” Whateley said.
Whateley said his parents didn’t attend the ceremony. She said she didn’t suspect his mother had abused Wynn, but worried he was being neglected, as he had written in a journal for her class that his mother worked three jobs while he cared for his younger siblings.
An angry teenager
James Garbarino, a developmental psychology expert from Loyola University in Chicago, shared a report he’d made after Wynn’s defense attorneys asked him to evaluate Wynn and his records last year.
Garbarino said Wynn had made significant personal improvements during his time in prison, but still had a long way to go.
Based on Garbarino’s interviews with Wynn and Montgomery, he said, Wynn suffered from psychological maltreatment as a child, which contributed to him growing into an angry teenager.
While Wynn may have had some positive influences in his life growing up, Garbarino said, that does not undo the negative impact caused by the mistreatment.
Garbarino said Wynn was probably had “barely-suppressed rage” at 17. When prosecutors showed Garbarino a photo of Bliss’ beaten body, he said it would likely take a lot of rage to do that type of damage.
Garbarino cited the fact that Wynn bragged about the crime, bought things with the stolen money and that the crime happened at a place he was well known as signs of his immaturity then.
According to Garbarino, Wynn scored a 5 out of 10 on the Adverse Childhood Experiences test, which study that evaluates the association between childhood trauma and health and social problems later in life. The average person, Garbarino said, scores between 0 and 2.
Prosecutors asked Garbarino why Wynn denied any abuse to a probation officer and to a forensic psychologist before his trial. Garbarino said he might have been unwilling to open up about it or viewed the abuse as normal.
Prosecutors questioned Garbarino about a lecture he had previously given, in which he referred to former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia as “barbaric” and claimed that many judges fight against limiting sentences for juveniles because of “judicial cowardice.”
In the video of the lecture, Garbarino said many judges and prosecutors had a vested interest in upholding a juvenile’s sentence because they were involved with the juvenile’s initial sentence.
Garbarino said he believed Scalia’s rulings indicated he had “retrograde” viewpoints. Garbarino said many judges feel political pressure to be “tough on crime,” when it comes to resentencing. He said prosecutors at Wynn’s hearing were civil and professional, but he’s seen some who were “sarcastic or vitriolic” during his years as an expert witness.
When cross-examined, Garbarino said he couldn’t recall Wynn ever admit to killing Bliss or express remorse for the crime in front of him.
Bill Graves, a GED instructor at Lawson State Community College and Amy Badham, who coordinates a yearly lecture series at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility described Wynn as an engaged student when taking their courses.
Badham said she knew two volunteers from the lecture series had been banned for a year from the prison after they sent letters to Wynn, but she didn’t know what was wrong with the letters.