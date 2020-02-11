Attorneys file ‘stand your ground’ motion in fatal 2016 Saks shooting case

Attorneys for a Saks man charged in a fatal 2016 shooting are set to argue before a judge in March that their client acted in self-defense.
Bill Broome and Will Broome, the defense attorneys for Joel Evan Abbott, 27, filed a “stand your ground” motion Feb. 6, claiming the victim had been the aggressor in the incident. A hearing on the matter is set for March 18.
Abbott and Joshua Shane Parker, 27, of Anniston were each charged with murder in January 2016 after they allegedly shot and killed 42-year-old Deatrice Barclay in front of his home on Permita Street.
Police told The Star in 2016 they responded to reports of gunfire at Barclay’s home around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 15 and found him dead there.
Parker, then a jailer at the Anniston City Jail, was placed on administrative leave, then was fired and arrested the next day.
The Broomes argued in their motion that Barclay had endangered Abbott that day by “tailgating” his truck and pointing a laser pointer, commonly associated with firearms, into the truck at Abbott and Parker.
The Broomes said Barclay then confronted Abbott on a public street andshot himnumerous times with an illegally owned gun before Abbott defended himself.
Bill Broome said Tuesday in a phone interview that he expects a judge will grant Abbott immunity at the hearing.
“I think that the deadly force used by Mr. Abbott is justified and is exactly the situation the Legislature imagined when they passed that law,” Broome said.
Barclay’s uncle, Charles Barclay, told The Star in 2016 the shooting was motivated by a Confederate flag flying on the back of Abbott’s girlfriend’s truck, which he was driving on the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Bill Broome told The Star in June the flag was on the truck because it had been flown in the funeral procession of Abbott’s girlfriend’s uncle. Abbott and Parker had gone to Wal-Mart after the funeral and were headed to a friend’s house, Broome said.
The Alabama Attorney General’s Office assumed prosecution of the case in April. Parker’s defense attorney Allen Meighen filed a motion for the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office to recuse themselves from the case after Parker’s former defense attorney, David Johnston, was hired as a prosecutor there.
Abbott and Parker were initially booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $500,000. Parker, who had previously worked in the Calhoun County Jail, was later transferred to the Cleburne County Jail and Abbott was later sent to the Etowah County Jail. Both men were released on bond in 2016.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, both men could each face a life sentence in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.