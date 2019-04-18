A 20-year-old Oxford woman charged with attempted murder in 2015 as a teen refused a plea deal Thursday at a pre-trial hearing.
The woman was initially charged with first-degree assault in May 2015 and was indicted as an adult in August 2015 with attempted murder and attempted first-degree sexual abuse.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors offered the woman a 20-year split sentence, under which she would serve five years in prison in exchange for her pleading guilty to attempted murder.
The woman said in court that she wanted to go to trial. Prosecutor Tim Burgess said the plea deal was rescinded and prosecutors plan to seek the maximum penalty against the woman if she is convicted.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, the woman could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law. The woman’s trial is set to begin May 13.
Court documents allege that she tried to subject a female victim to sexual contact “by forcible compulsion” and stabbed her with a knife, with the intention of killing her, May 21, 2015.
The woman was arrested by Anniston police that day and booked into jail with bond set at $30,000. Her bond was later reduced to $25,000 and she was released from jail in July 2015.
She was jailed again after her indictment, with bond set at $100,000, and released in September 2015. Later that month, the woman pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The woman’s defense attorney, Dustin Merritt, declined to comment on the woman’s case.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.