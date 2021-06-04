Attempted murder case sent to grand jury

A judge on Thursday sent the case of a man charged with attempted murder to a grand jury for review.
District Judge Randy Moeller bound over the case of Jasen Lee Mabery, 40, after a preliminary hearing that afternoon.
Anniston police charged Mabery on May 4 with attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling.
Police investigator Michael Demiani-Pinto, the only witness to testify during the hearing, said officers had been called to the 2000 block of Noble Street in response to a shooting there.
By the time Pinto arrived, he said, medics had already flown the victim to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, but investigators interviewed neighbors and the victims roommate and identified the suspect as “Akeem Muhammad.”
Pinto said investigators were also able to find the suspect’s address, where they discovered several people by the name of Muhammad were living, and later went to the home.
Officers saw someone peeking out of the window and knocked on the door, but no one answered, he said.
On May 3, Pinto said, he went back to the suspect’s home and knocked again, but no one answered. He and another investigator then saw a man matching the suspect’s description wearing a hoodie, hat and mask leaving the back of the property.
When the other investigator identified himself, Pinto said, the suspect ignored him. Then, Pinto said, he identified himself and asked about “Akeem Muhammad,” to which the man replied, “I’m not him.” The man then reportedly ran away.
Pinto said he then called for backup and patrol officers apprehended him shortly after.
The victim told police things had gotten heated on his front lawn before he went inside, Pinto said. The suspect then threw a brick through the victim’s window, the victim came outside and was shot eight times, Pinto said.
According to Pinto, the suspect admitted to a police sergeant that he had been involved in the altercation that led up to the shooting and had thrown the brick through the victim’s window that night, but didn’t shoot him. The victim later identified Mabery as the shooter in a photo lineup at the hospital, Pinto said.
During cross examination, defense attorney Justin Wilson asked how many people who matched the suspect’s description lived near where Mabery was found, to which Pinto replied, “a lot.” Wilson also asked if Mabery and the victim had previously been involved in a fight over money, which Pinto confirmed.
Wilson declined after the hearing to comment on the case. Mabery remained in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $37,500.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Mabery could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $30,000 fine.