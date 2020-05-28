Attempted murder case sent to grand jury

An Anniston man accused of attempted murder opted Thursday afternoon to send his case to a grand jury for review.
Patrick Ray Watkins, 38, waived his preliminary hearing, according to court documents.
Anniston police arrested Watkins on April 28 after he allegedly shot a man in an attempt to kill him around 5 p.m. at a home on West 33rd Street.
Police told The Star in April that Watkins and the victim had gotten into an argument over lawn equipment before the shooting.
Watkins’ attorney, Kathy Pope, said Thursday he maintains his innocence.
Watkins remained in the Calhoun County Jail. His bond for the attempted murder charge was set at $250,000, but no bond was set for his probation violations.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Watkins could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000.