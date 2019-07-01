An Atlanta man was charged last week after, police said, he was found with methamphetamine, heroin and ecstasy in Calhoun County that day.
Myles Antwon Surles, 36, was charged June 24 by the Talladega County Drug Task Force with three counts of drug trafficking and attempting to elude law enforcement.
Task force commander Jason Murray said agents had been told that Surles was on his was to Oxford to deal the drugs and was travelling in a taxi. Murray said agents reached out to Oxford police and Calhoun Cleburne Major Crimes Unit agents, who helped track Surles.
Murray said Surles’ taxi stopped at a gas station in the 2000 block of U.S. 78 East in Oxford, where he was apprehended.
When task force agents arrested Surles, Murray said, they found him with 500 “hits” of ecstasy, 32 grams of heroin and half an ounce of meth.
Court documents also allege that Surles tried to run away during the arrest.
Surles was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Monday, with bond set at $903,000. He is set to appear in court 1:30 p.m. July 22 for a preliminary hearing.
Drug trafficking is a Class A felony. If convicted, Surles could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.