At least eight defendants cleared in JSU rape cases

Eight of 12 defendants charged in a series of alleged sexual assaults at or near Jacksonville State University no longer face prosecution, according to online court records.
A search of the four other defendants in state court files turned up no records in the case.
Court records indicate a Calhoun County grand jury returned no indictments against the eight defendants earlier this month.
The 12 men were each charged throughout September; they range in age from 18 to 22. It is unknown how many of them are JSU students.
Authorities told The Star in September that 11 of those defendants were charged with second-degree rape after they allegedly had encounters with one underage girl, and one was chargd with second-degree sodomy for an encounter with another underage girl.
Authorities said their arrests stemmed from six reported rapes listed in JSU’s online crime log.
According to the crime log, some of the incidents happened on campus at Dixon Hall, Meehan Hall, Sparkman Hall and in the Rowe Hall parking lot and off campus on Mountain Street.
State law defines second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy as sexual intercourse or “deviate” sexual intercourse with a person who is between the ages of 12 and 16 and at least two years younger than the perpetrator.
An attempt Wednesday to reach Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Bill Broome, a defense attorney for one of the men, told The Star in September that one of the victims, then a 15-year-old girl, told the defendants she was a 19-year-old JSU student.
Broome said the victim had a fake university ID and used social media to present herself as an adult. A Facebook page under the victim’s name identifies her as a JSU student.
Experts who weighed in on the case in October said the alleged sexual encounters are traumatic for the victims, while the stigma associated with the case could be traumatic for the defendants.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.