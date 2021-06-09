Ashland woman indicted in fatal 2020 wreck

A Randolph County grand jury recently indicted an Ashland woman after she allegedly recklessly caused a woman’s death a year ago.
The grand jury indicted Samantha Elizabeth Gibson, 40, during its spring term on a manslaughter charge and several traffic violations.
Gibson’s indictment alleges that she killed Julie Cooper Murner while driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to Murner’s obituary, she died on June 2, 2020, at the age of 43. Murner lived in Ashland at the time of her death, and left behind two sons, her mother, a sister, a niece and a nephew.
Gibson was booked into jail with bond set at $7,500. As of Wednesday, she was not listed as an inmate in the Randolph County Jail’s online roster.
Manslaughter is a Class B felony. If convicted, Gibson could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $30,000 fine.