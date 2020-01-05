Area families mourn loss of loved ones in 2019 homicides

It’s been nearly eight months since Martha Gay lost her brother, Nick Haywood, after he was fatally shot in his Piedmont home. There’s not a day that goes by, she said, where she doesn’t feel his absence.
“I miss him every second of every day,” Gay said.
Now, Haywood’s brother-in-law, 23-year-old Jessie Beecham, awaits a murder trial over Haywood’s death.
Gay, of Heflin, said Haywood and Beecham were best friends, and she still considers him a part of the family. She said she is perplexed as to what could have happened, and doesn’t think Beecham had meant to kill.
“It’s just a hard situation to wrap your head around,” Gay said. “I don’t think I’ll ever wrap my head around it.”
Haywood was one of 13 people in the area — 10 in Calhoun County and three in Cleburne County — who lost their lives last year due to homicide. Some were the victims of crime. Others were killed, or killed themselves, after committing apparent crimes. All represent lives lost in the course of criminal violence.
The numbers indicate a slight decrease in Calhoun County from 2018, and are reflective of a downward trend in overall homicides reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in recent years.
Police and prosecutors said they are glad to see that decrease, and credit the decline to an ongoing partnership between police and prosecutors at local and federal levels.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge attributed the decrease to “good, old-fashioned police work,” the close relationships between local law enforcement and help from federal agents.
“I’ve seen more cooperation with federal agents and prosecutors this year than I have in my 30 years of law enforcement,” Partridge said.
Partridge said he expects the East Metro Area Crime Center, which opened in May behind Oxford City Hall and Oxford and Anniston’s selection for a partnership with federal agents will help continue that downward trend in violent crime.
U.S. Attorney Jay Town, of the state’s Northern District, said Calhoun County has gotten federal attention since 2017, when the government began assessing whether Anniston and Oxford would be accepted into the partnership.
He said he’s personally developed a close relationship with many law enforcement officials since. He said he has the personal cell phone numbers of Wade, Partridge, Anniston police Chief Shane Denham and Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh and communicates with them frequently.
“The DA over there, the chiefs over there, the sheriff over there ... they’re wonderful to work with,” Town said.
Town said the federal partnership will provide local police with more resources and will allow federal agents to investigate violent crime at a deeper level.
“Federal investigators look beyond jurisdictional boundaries to look into enterprise crime,” Town said. “The state and local agencies don’t always have the bandwidth to do that.”
Town said the partnership has increased the number of violent offenders prosecuted at a federal level, punished more them harshly when convicted, and imprisoned them before their acts can escalate to murder.
“When you target the worst offenders in the area, you’re going to remove the instigators of these crimes,” Town said.
As an example, Town described a hypothetical case of someone charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
If prosecuted at a state level, Town said, that person would have to have five or six convictions before facing any prison time. If prosecuted at a federal level, they would face federal prison time after one prior conviction with no chance of parole.
‘Power and control’
Many of the homicides in 2019 were linked to domestic violence, family violence or mental illness.
If those perpetrators are “career criminals,” Partridge said, the federal partnership has made it easier to incarcerate them.
However, Partridge said, it’s difficult for officers to police what happens inside someone’s home.
“That’s up to the family,” Partridge said.
Dotti Bailey, who heads SafeHouse of Shelby County in Pelham, a nonprofit that advocates for domestic violence victims, said education is key when reducing domestic violence-related crimes. She said it’s important that victims know what resources are available, and that others know how to respond when they see a domestic violence situation.
“A lot of times, people think it’s a personal thing, so when survivors reach out for help, they don’t know about the resources,” Bailey said.
While domestic violence in the state of Alabama includes violence between intimate partners and family members, Bailey said, the dynamic is different between those types of relationships.
The main difference, she said, is that abusers in intimate partnerships are intentional about selecting their victims, whereas family members don’t have that choice.
“They are actually looking for people who are more vulnerable, people they’re going to be able to control,” Bailey said.
According to Bailey, the average victim of an abusive relationship tries to leave between five and seven times. It’s during those times, she said, that the victim is in most danger.
“Domestic violence is about power and control,” Bailey said. “An abuser will do anything to keep that control over his or her victim.”
By the numbers
Of those 13 people killed by homicide locally in 2019, 10 succumbed to gunshot wounds, one was hit by a car, one was strangled and one died of traumatic head and neck wounds.
The majority of the homicides were resolved in 2019, resulting in 10 arrests. One perpetrator shot himself after committing the act. One person was fatally shot by a police officer, who was cleared after the shooting. In two cases, police have identified the perpetrators, but have not charged them.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said his deputies are still searching for a second suspect in a July homicide.
Still grieving
Gay said she still keeps in contact with Haywood’s widow, Stephanie, who is also Beecham’s sister. She said Stephanie Haywood seems to be doing OK, but the two still get emotional when talking about her brother.
Gay said her family was already mourning the loss of her mother from two years before when Haywood died. She said his death added to their grief. When her family gathered for Thanksgiving this year, she said, they couldn’t talk about Haywood or their mother.
According to Gay, Haywood was “the baby of the family,” who loved hunting, fishing, turtles and people.
“He would literally give you the shirt off his back,” Gay said.
She said he was a genius, and had planned to teach her how to make bowls from turtle shells.
“He was just a super smart guy,” Gay said. “He could do anything. When he was 3 years old, he was beating people at chess.”
—Bryttanie Russell, 25, died Feb. 25 after she was reportedly hit by a truck that night in the driveway of her Ranburne home. Russell’s family days later identified her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Christopher Haehnlein, as the driver of the truck that hit her. A Cleburne County grand jury indicted Haehnlein in June on a manslaughter charge. Haehnlein’s bond was reduced in September from $30,000 to $50,000, and he was released from jail later that month. No trial date has been set as of Friday.
—Six-month-old Kahlia Gordon died March 31 after her father, Trenton Gordon, 23, shot her in the head before turning the gun on himself outside the baby’s maternal family’s trailer in Ohatchee. Kahlia’s maternal grandfather was also shot during the incident and taken to a Talladega hospital. Before Kahlia died, her mother had filed a protection from abuse order against Gordon, claiming he had attacked her and threatened to kill her. Family members said months after the murder-suicide that Kahlia’s mother had left Gordon, and he had abducted the baby days before her death.
—Nick Haywood, 40, was fatally shot around 1:30 p.m. April 9 at his Piedmont home. Piedmont police charged Haywood’s brother-in-law, Jessie Beecham, 23, with murder in Haywood’s death. According to police, Beecham lived with Haywood, and the two had gotten into an argument before the shooting. He was released from jail days later on a $60,000 bond. A Calhoun County grand jury indicted Beecham with murder in July and he pleaded not guilty to the charge at an arraignment the next month. No trial date has been set.
—Courtney Horton, 23, died early May 6 after he was shot the night before in the parking lot of the Taco Bell on Quintard Avenue. Anniston police charged Alvaro Alvarez, 25, that day with murder in Horton’s death. Police told The Star in May they had identified Alvarez through interviews and evidence taken from the scene and had asked him to come to the station for questioning the day of his arrest. A Calhoun County grand jury indicted Alvarez in August and he pleaded not guilty to the charge in September. No trial date has been set. No trial date has been set.
— Four-month-old Luna Jones died May 16 of traumatic injuries to her head and neck. According to court documents, the injuries were inflicted days before at Luna’s home near Heflin. A Cleburne County grand jury indicted her mother, Hannah Singleton, 20, with capital murder in her case. Relatives told The Star months later Luna had been born prematurely and had been home with Singleton for about a week. Singleton’s half-sister, Angel Lancaster, said she and her wife had planned to adopt the baby, but Singleton had backed out at the last minute. Singleton remains in the Cleburne County Jail with no bond set. As of Friday, no trial date has been set.
—The body of Racha Dawkins, 32, was found June 6 in a mobile home just outside of Oxford. Deputies also found Alberto Santos, 24, of Kingsburg, Calif., yards away, suffering from gunshot wounds. Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies said eyewitnesses told them they heard gunshots that morning and saw one man run from the mobile home and another man drive away in a white car. Deputies charged Santos the next day with murder in Dawkins’ death. According to deputies, Dawkins had driven a rental car from his home in Enoree, S.C., to the trailer, where he was ambushed by Santos and another man. Deputies have not yet arrested the second suspect. A trial date has not been set for Santos.
—Tavosiea Thomas, 29, was fatally shot early July 3 outside an Anniston apartment. Police told The Star that Thomas and Jeremy Oliver, 30, got into a fight outside the front door, which moved toward a nearby sidewalk, before the shooting. Thomas was found, alive, near a trash bin on the side of the apartment while Oliver was found near the sidewalk. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital, where Thomas was pronounced dead. Oliver was charged with his murder and booked into jail, where he remains, with no bond set. A trial date has not been set.
—Anniston police found Amber McCall, 20, of Birmingham on July 14 dead from gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called to an Anniston home that afternoon after hearing reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they said, they found McCall’s body, along with an injured man who had been shot and McCall’s boyfriend, Adundre Rodgers, 20, also of Birmingham. Police charged Rodgers with the shooting and jailed him, with bond set at $160,000. He remained in jail Monday. According to police, Rodgers and McCall had an on-again-off-again relationship and had been staying at the second man’s home before the shooting. A trial date has not been set.
— Police fatally shot John David Brown Jr., 53, on July 22 outside of his Ranburne home after a 9-hour standoff between him and officers. Ranburne police said they were called that morning to Brown’s house for a welfare check, when Brown fired shots at police Chief Steve Tucker, prompting Tucker to call for backup. Police from across eastern Alabama and western Georgia spent hours trying to negotiate with Brown, they said, before Brown ran outside pointing a rifle at the officers, one of whom fatally shot him. Tucker said in July he and Brown had been friends for years, and he did not know what could have led to Brown engaging in the standoff.
—Tandra Ellington, 43, died Aug. 2 after she and her boyfriend, Michael Brown, 56, got into an argument that night at a home in Anniston. Police said Brown took out a gun and the two wrestled for control of it before the gun went off, fatally striking Ellington. Brown was charged the next day with murder in her death, and was jailed. Brown was released on a $75,000 bond in September. He was indicted in November and pleaded not guilty the next month. No trial date has been set.
—Sheriff’s deputies found the burned body of Robert Warren, 75, lying in a bed at his Ohatchee home on Sept. 4. Warren’s daughter, Cristy Warren, called deputies that day, claiming that he had died the day before and she had put his body in the bathtub, then put him on a bed before lighting a candle under the bed and attempting to kill herself by lying on top of the bed. Deputies initially charged her with abusing a corpse, but charged her with murder the next day after a preliminary autopsy report indicated Robert Warren had been strangled. Cristy Warren’s bond was reduced in October and she was released from jail days later. No trial date has been set.
—Brian Young, 37, was killed Dec. 12 after, Weaver police said, he tried to steal a camper from a woman’s home. Police said the woman called her father, who attempted to detain Young. After Young sped away in a truck, police said, the father drove after him before Young swerved and the father hit his truck. Police said the father then fired into the truck, hitting Young in the head. As of Friday, no criminal charges had been filed against the shooter.
—Miguel Santos, 44, was fatally shot Dec. 26 after he attacked a woman that night with a knife, according to Anniston police. Santos had cut the woman numerous times when another person shot him, police said. Santos’ next-door neighbor, Arin Wells, said Santos had attacked him two days prior to his death. Police said they have sent the case to the Calhoun County District Attorney’s office for review and were waiting Friday for the results of Santos’ autopsy.