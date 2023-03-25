APD investigating body, gunshot victim within blocks of each other

Officers from the Anniston Police Department responded at 11 a.m. Saturday morning to the 3200 block of Alexandria Road after receiving reports of a deceased male in the ditch.
According to Sgt. Jason Hawkins, officers found the body of a white male who was identified as Richard Austin Ward, 27, of Anniston at that location.
The cause of Ward’s death was undetermined at the scene and an autopsy will be completed at a later date.
Officers also located a white female identified as Laura Jean Thornton, 55, of Anniston at the intersection of 33rd Street and Stevens Street located two blocks from where Ward’s body was found.
Thornton was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds and was airlifted to UAB where she is listed in critical condition as of 9 p.m. Saturday.
The APD believes the two are related and is proceeding with an active investigation and will be releasing no further details at this time.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the APD Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.
