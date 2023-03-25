 Skip to main content
APD investigating body, gunshot victim within blocks of each other

Officers from the Anniston Police Department responded at 11 a.m. Saturday morning to the 3200 block of Alexandria Road after receiving reports of a deceased male in the ditch.

According to Sgt. Jason Hawkins, officers found the body of a white male who was identified as Richard Austin Ward, 27, of Anniston at that location.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.