An Anniston man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly head-butted a woman, knocking out several of her teeth and causing her to lose consciousness, that afternoon.
Kenny Ray Puckett, 38, was charged by Anniston police with second-degree assault.
Lt. Chris Sparks said Puckett and a 55-year-old woman, who both lived at a house in the 300 block of Old Gadsden Highway, got into an argument while at home.
Sparks said the man head-butted the woman in the mouth at around 2:30 p.m. According to Sparks, she was taken to Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Sparks said Puckett was arrested at around 4 p.m. from the house.
Puckett was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Thursday, with bond to be set.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and as much as $15,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.