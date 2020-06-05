Anniston woman's domestic violence case headed to grand jury

An Anniston woman opted Thursday to waive her preliminary hearing after she was charged with attacking a man in May.
Calhoun County District Judge Randy Moeller sent the case of Krystal Denise Savage, 34, to a grand jury for review.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Savage on May 5 with first-degree domestic violence after she allegedly attacked a man that day with a knife, seriously injuring him. Savage was booked into jail with bond set at $30,000, but released on bond the next day.
An attempt Friday to reach Savage’s attorney, Travis Johns, was unsuccessful.
First-degree domestic violence is a Class A felony. If convicted, Savage could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.