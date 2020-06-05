You are the owner of this article.
Anniston woman's domestic violence case headed to grand jury

An Anniston woman opted Thursday to waive her preliminary hearing after she was charged with attacking a man in May.

Calhoun County District Judge Randy Moeller sent the case of Krystal Denise Savage, 34, to a grand jury for review.

Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Savage on May 5 with first-degree domestic violence after she allegedly attacked a man that day with a knife, seriously injuring him. Savage was booked into jail with bond set at $30,000, but released on bond the next day.

An attempt Friday to reach Savage’s attorney, Travis Johns, was unsuccessful.

First-degree domestic violence is a Class A felony. If convicted, Savage could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.

