Anniston woman kicked officer in the face, warrant says

An Anniston woman remained in jail today after she allegedly attacked an officer last week.
Anniston police charged Shanese Lynnette Spann, 20, on Thursday with second-degree assault. Spann was also charged with disorderly conduct, according to jail records.
According to Spann’s arrest warrant, she injured an officer Thursday by kicking her in the face.
An attempt to reach Anniston police Monday for additional comment was not immediately successful.
Spann was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $15,300. She is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.