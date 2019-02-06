An Anniston woman was received numerous felony drug charges in late January.
Ashley Nicole Mitchell, 27, was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 29.
Mitchell’s arrest warrants allege that she was in possession of between eight and 28 grams of meth at her home and a glass pipe with residue on Dec. 27. Mitchell also allegedly had meth, heroin, alprazolam and a glass pipe with residue at her home on Jan. 29.
Because he did not have immediate access to case files, major crimes unit leader Allen George said Wednesday he could not provide additional details about her arrest.
Mitchell was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bonds set at $37,000. She was released on bond the following day.
Possession of meth with intent to distribute is a Class B felony. According to state law, Class B felonies can be penalized by up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines after conviction.
On Jan. 16, Mitchell was arrested by the Trussville Police Department and charged with unlawful possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and a paraphernalia misdemeanor.
Court documents state that Mitchell was found with between eight and 28 grams of meth, a substance containing heroin, alprazolam and clonazepam, and Ziploc bags for packaging the drugs.
Possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony and possession of drug paraphernalia is a Class A misdemeanor.