Anniston woman charged with manufacturing meth

Authorities charged an Anniston woman Tuesday after she reportedly was found with the ingredients and some equipment used to make methamphetamine that day.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Summer Headrick Lee, 30, on Tuesday with first-degree unlawful manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Capt. Allen George, who heads the Major Crimes Unit, said agents searched Lee’s home that day and found the ingredients used to make meth, glassware, tubing and the finished product at her home. Lee was arrested at the scene, George said.
Lee was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $33,000. As of Thursday, she was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
First-degree unlawful manufacturing a controlled substance is a Class A felony. If convicted, Lee could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.