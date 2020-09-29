Anniston woman charged with abusing two children

An Anniston woman was arrested last week after a Calhoun County grand jury indicted her on two counts of child abuse.
Frances Owen, 26, was arrested Sept. 23. Owen’s indictments allege she struck two children in their faces on March 11. Attempts to reach authorities for more information on her case were unsuccessful.
Owen was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $20,000. She was released on bond later that day. Her arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 29.
Child abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.