Anniston woman charged in fatal stabbing

An Anniston woman remained in jail today after she allegedly stabbed and killed a woman early this morning.
Anniston police charged Tomekia Wilson, 28, with murder.
Sgt. Kyle Price said police were called around 12:30 a.m. to Constantine Homes in response to reports of a stabbing in the area.
Price said officers found 29-year-old Quonisha Royal lying on the ground outside the apartment complex, and she was taken by ambulance to Regional Medical Center, where she later died.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said Royal had multiple cuts on her right wrist and back and was pronounced dead at approximately 1:56 a.m.
Price said Royal died while police were questioning Wilson.
According to Price, police charged Wilson with murder after they interviewed her and others at the scene and collected evidence.
Brown said Royal’s body is set to be sent to an Alabama Department of Forensic Science laboratory in Huntsville.
Wilson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Wilson could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.