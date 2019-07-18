Anniston police charged a woman Wednesday after, they said, she hit a man with a metal cup and hit him again in public.
Police charged Lindsay Alana Hamm, 40, of Anniston with second-degree domestic violence.
Lt. Chris Sparks said Hamm and a man were walking near 10th Street and Noble Street around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday when an officer saw her hit the man.
When the officer talked to Hamm and the victim, Sparks said, he noticed a laceration on the man’s head and discovered Hamm had hit him earlier with a metal cup.
Sparks said the officer arrested Hamm at the scene and booked her into the Calhoun County Jail, where she remained Thursday morning, with bond to be set.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.