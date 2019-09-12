Anniston police charged a teenager Wednesday after, they said, he took a man’s backpack at gunpoint last week.
Police charged Danny Roger Alston Jr., 18, of Anniston with first-degree robbery and several misdemeanors.
Lt. Chris Sparks said the victim was walking down 18th Street between Moore Avenue and Walnut Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5 when he was approached by three men.
Sparks said one of the men pulled a handgun, and the three took the man’s backpack. According to court documents, the backpack contained an Apple iPad, an iPad case and a handgun. Sparks said the man was uninjured.
According to Sparks, the incident is still under investigation by police.
Alston was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Thursday, with bond set at $31,500. Alston’s bond on a previous burglary charge was revoked. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3 for a preliminary hearing.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Alston could face a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.