Anniston teen charged with robbery, sodomy

Authorities charged an Anniston teenager Tuesday after he allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a woman the day before.
Anniston police charged the 17-year-old boy with first-degree robbery, first-degree sodomy and attempted first-degree rape.
According to court documents, the boy robbed a woman with a knife on Monday, sodomized her and tried to rape her.
An attempt Thursday to reach Anniston police for more information on the incident was unsuccessful.
The boy’s bond was set at $150,000. As of Thursday, he was not listed as an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree robbery and first-degree sodomy are both Class A felonies. If convicted, the boy could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Attempted first-degree rape is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.