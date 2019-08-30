Police charged an Anniston teen Thursday after, police said, he sexually abused a victim and tried to rape her the day before.
The 18-year-old man was charged by Anniston police with attempted first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
According to his arrest warrants, the teen engaged in sexual contact “by forcible compulsion,” and tried Wednesday to forcibly have intercourse with the victim.
Anniston police declined to comment on the incident.
Police booked the teen into the Calhoun County Jail, with bond set at $22,500. He was released Thursday on bond, according to jail staff. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Sept 19.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Attempted first-degree rape is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000, according to state law.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.