Anniston teen charged in Oxford-area burglary

An Anniston teenager remained Friday in the Calhoun County Jail after he allegedly burglarized an Oxford-area home earlier this week.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Jamichael Dashawn Simmons,19, with first-degree burglary.
According to Simmons’ arrest warrant, he unlawfully entered a home on Smith Street on Monday and threatened the man inside with a gun.
An attempt Friday to reach deputies for more details on the incident was unsuccessful.
Simmons was booked into jail with bond set at $30,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.
First-degree burglary is a Class A felony. If convicted, Simmons could be sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay up to $60,000 in fines, under state law.