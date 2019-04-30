Anniston police Tuesday were investigating an incident in which a woman allegedly attacked a man and tried to run him over Monday evening.
Police said a 19-year-old man told them that he was walking down Moore Avenue at around 6 p.m. when a woman he didn’t know drove up next to him, got out of her car and began attacking him. During the assault, Sgt. Kyle Price said, the man claimed he used a stun gun on her.
Price said the man told police that the woman then got into her car and tried to run him over and that he jumped on the hood and broke her windshield with his stun gun. Price said he believed that the man was taken to a nearby hospital.
According to Price, officers identified and spoke to the woman at the scene, but did not arrest her. Price said the woman provided a reason for the attack, but he declined to say what it was.
If the woman is arrested, Price said, she could be charged with second-degree assault, a Class C felony. According to state law, a Class C felony can be punished by up to a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.