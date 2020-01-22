Anniston police: Two cars take gunfire in Golden Springs

Anniston police were investigating Wednesday after someone reportedly shot into two cars in Golden Springs the previous evening.
Lt. Chris Sparks said a 22-year-old man was driving around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Greenbrier Dear Road and Cloverdale Road when someone shot him in the neck.
Sparks said something grazed the man’s neck, but he did not know whether it was a bullet or glass from a broken window. Sparks said the man sustained minor injuries and was not treated at a hospital.
Sparks said bullets also hit the car of a 59-year-old woman who was driving in the area, though she was not injured.
On Wednesday morning, Sparks said police had not identified a suspect.
Any suspect who is arrested could be charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Under state law, both crimes are Class B felonies, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine each.