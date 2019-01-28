Anniston police were working today to identify a suspect who they say stole a pickup truck and shot at its owner Sunday afternoon.
Investigator Chris Sparks said the victim had earlier reported his black 2016 Chevrolet stolen and later spotted it on South Quintard Avenue as he was driving around the area.
Sparks said the victim began following his truck and was shot at by an unidentified person inside of it near West 10th Street. After the shots, Sparks said, the victim lost sight of the truck. Sparks said the victim was unhurt, and the bullets missed the car he was driving.
If a suspect is found, Sparks said, that person will likely be charged with first-degree theft of property and first-degree attempted assault, both of which are felonies.