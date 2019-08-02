Anniston police were looking to identify a suspect Friday after, they said, a group of people robbed a man Tuesday afternoon.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a 54-year-old man and his son tried previously to buy a cell phone through social media and were asked to meet in the parking lot of an address in the 3100 block of West 14th Street.
Price said the man arrived around 1:45 p.m. at the address and was confronted by several men and one woman. According to price, one man took out a gun and forced him to give $265 in cash.
Price said Friday police had identified possible suspects. If anyone is arrested, they could be charged with first-degree robbery.
According to state law, first-degree robbery is a Class A felony, punishable by a sentence of up to life in prison and $60,000 in fines.