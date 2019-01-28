Anniston police on Monday were on the lookout for a man who they said demanded cash at gunpoint Saturday from a local restaurant.
According to Investigator Chris Sparks, a man walked into a restaurant on the 2800 block of Alabama 202 after 6 p.m. with a handgun and demanded cash. Sparks said authorities believe the suspect left the scene on foot.
On Monday morning, Sparks said police were sorting through surveillance footage and encouraged anyone who might have identification to contact police by calling 256-238-1800.
If the suspect is identified, Sparks said, he will likely be charged with first-degree robbery, Class A felony. According to state law, Class A felonies can be penalized by a maximum sentence of life in prison.