Anniston police name Friday bank robbery suspects

Anniston police on Monday provided the identities of two Florida men who investigators said robbed a bank and were caught in Heflin on Friday.
Police identified the men as Christopher Jermain Spann, 35, and Shaun Jamar Harris, 39, both of Miami. Both men were charged with first-degree robbery.
According to police, Spann and Harris robbed a bank in the 3400 block of Greenbrier Dear Road around 2:30 p.m. According to their arrest warrants, the robbery took place at Regions Bank.
Lt. Chris Sparks said one of the men passed a note to a bank teller that contained violent threats and demands for money before they left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Heflin police told The Star on Friday they caught the men less than an hour later on Interstate 20 that Anniston police notified them that the two were headed east in a white Chevrolet Malibu.
Sparks said he didn’t know whether Spann and Harris were armed. According to Sparks, a person can be charged with first-degree if he or she makes violent threats against someone.
Spann and Harris were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where they remained Monday, each with bond set at $60,000. Both men are slated to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 for a preliminary hearing.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, the two men could each be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine, according to state law.