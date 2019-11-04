Anniston police were investigating Monday after, they said, a man shot his brother in the buttocks over the weekend.
Lt. Chris Sparks said two brothers got into an argument around 8 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 2200 block of Paul Street.
Sparks said the argument resulted in the victim, a 61-year-old man, getting shot in the buttocks.
Sparks said the victim then called a friend, who drove him to a local hospital. According to Sparks, the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.
As of Monday afternoon, police had made no arrests in the case.
If the suspect is arrested, they could be charged with first-degree assault.
According to state law, first-degree assault is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.