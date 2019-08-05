Anniston police were investigating Monday after a man reportedly choked his girlfriend early Saturday morning.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the man and woman got into an argument around 4:30 a.m. in their shared home in the 400 block of West 29th Street and he began choking her.
According to Price, the man left the scene before police arrived. Price said the woman was not taken to a hospital for treatment.
As of Monday, Price said, police had identified a suspect but made no arrests. If a suspect is arrested, he could be charged with domestic violence by strangulation.
According to state law, domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, punishable by two decades in prison and a $30,000 fine.