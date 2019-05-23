Anniston police were investigating Wednesday after two men allegedly attacked a man at Constantine Homes on Friday.
Lt. Chris Sparks said a 31-year-old man met with three other men at an apartment at Constantine Homes at around 11:45 p.m.
Sparks said the man told police that one of the men hit him in the head with a pistol without provocation. When the victim fell to the ground, Sparks said, a second man began kicking him in the head.
Sparks said the victim suffered facial injuries and was taken to Regional Medical Center for treatment.
According to Sparks, the victim provided identifying information to police, but no suspects had been arrested.
Anyone arrested in connection with the attack could be charged with second-degree assault.
According to state law, second-degree assault is a Class C felony that can result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years and up to $15,000 in fines upon conviction.