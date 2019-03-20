Anniston police began investigating an incident Wednesday in which someone allegedly shot into another person’s home during the early morning.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a woman told police that a neighbor had shot into her home on the 3200 block of Oakridge Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to Price, police believe the woman’s home had been hit twice by bullets.
Price said the woman and her neighbor had ongoing disagreements prior to the incident.
Price said Wednesday morning that police had identified a suspect but had not taken anyone into custody.
If a suspect is arrested, Price said, that person could be charged with shooting into an occupied building. Shooting into an occupied building is a Class B felony, which can carry a maximum penalty of two decades in prison and $30,000 in fines, according to state law.