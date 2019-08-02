Anniston police were investigating Friday morning after a man reported that his home had been shot at the previous afternoon.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a man was sitting in his home in the 600 block of West 16th Street around 5 p.m. when he heard gunshots and saw a flash outside.
When he looked out a window, Price said, the man saw a man standing in the bushes across the street and shooting at his home, striking it several times.
According to Price, police had identified no suspects Friday morning.
Anyone who is arrested in connection with the shooting could be charged with shooting into an occupied building.
Under Alabama law, shooting into an occupied building is a class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and a fine of as much as $30,000.