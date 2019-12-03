Anniston police were investigating Tuesday after three men reported being robbed in separate incidents within the past week.
As of Tuesday morning, Sgt. Kyle Price said, police had identified suspects in two of the three cases but had made no arrests.
If arrested, the suspects in each case could be charged with first-degree robbery. According to state law, first-degree robbery is a Class A felony, which can result in a life sentence in prison.
Glen Addie stabbing
In the most recent case, Price said, the suspect was giving the victim a ride to his home around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when the two got into an argument.
Price said the suspect ordered the victim to get out of the car in the 500 block of Glen Addie Avenue. When the victim reached through the window to get his things, Price said, the suspect stabbed him and drove away.
According to a police report, the suspect stole a green duffel bag, clothing, watches, collectible coins and insulin.
Price said police have identified the suspect, but have made no arrests.
Backpack and contents taken
Price said the victim of a second robbery was walking in the 200 block of 22nd Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he was approached by two men.
Price said the victim reported being hit with a gun before the two men stole his Auburn backpack, containing an Android cell phone, a machete, tools, food, clothes and identification.
According to Price, police had not identified the suspects Tuesday.
Man robbed of cash, gun
Price said the victim in the third robbery case went to an acquaintance’s home in the 1100 block of Elmwood Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday to sell him a PlayStation video game system.
When the victim left the home, Price said, two men approached him and forced him at gunpoint to give them the cash he got for the PlayStation and a Glock 40 handgun.