Anniston police were investigating Monday after, they said, two men shot at each other early Sunday morning.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the two men got into an argument around 2 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of East 30th Street and began firing at each other.
Price said the two men’s shots struck an unoccupied house and an empty car, but not each other.
According to Price, both men later reported the incident to police.
Price said police have identified both suspects, but investigators had not yet interviewed them.
If the two are arrested, Price said, they could be charged with attempted first-degree assault, shooting into an unoccupied building and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
All three charges are Class C felonies, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.