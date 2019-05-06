Anniston police Monday were investigating an alleged domestic violence incident Sunday afternoon.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a 49-year-old woman told police a 32-year-old man strangled her after they had gotten into an argument around noon at a home on the 400 block of Reaves Road. Price said the two were romantically involved.
According to Price, the woman was not seriously injured or hospitalized. Price said the woman identified the man to police, but officers had not spoken to him as of Monday morning.
If the man is arrested in connection to the incident, he could be charged with domestic violence by strangulation. According to state law, domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony which can result in a prison sentence of up to two decades and up to $30,000 in fines.