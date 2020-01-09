Anniston police investigating shooting death of Talladega man Wednesday

Anniston police this morning said they were investigating the death of a Talladega man in a shooting at the northern end of Noble Street on Wednesday.
A post to the Police Department’s Facebook page says officers received a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Noble Street on Wednesday. Police said they found Jumar Sims Jr., 18, of Talladega in a white Nissan Altima off the roadway, and later determined Sims had died of gunshot wounds.
The police announcement makes no mention of the time, but witness accounts indicate the shooting would have been between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Police learned from canvassing the area, according to the announcement, that at least three other people had been in the car at the time of the shooting. Police found those people, questioned them and released them, the announcement said.
This morning between 9 and 10 officers were searching woods near the scene with the aid of dogs.
Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators at 256-240-4000.