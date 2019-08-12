Anniston police were investigating Monday after, they said, a man was shot and injured two days prior.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Monday morning police had identified a suspect but had made no arrests in connection with a shooting Saturday near the intersection of 19th Street and Walnut Avenue.
Price said the victim and the suspect got into an argument around 5:15 p.m. after the suspect alleged that the victim owed him money.
According to Price, the suspect took out a gun, and the two wrestled for control of it. Price said the gun went off, and a bullet hit the victim in the leg.
Price said the victim was taken to Regional Medical Center for treatment and is expected to fully recover from his injuries.
If the suspect is arrested, he could be charged with first-degree assault. According to state law, first-degree assault is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and as much as $30,000 in fines.