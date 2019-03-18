Anniston police are investigating an allegation of a rape Saturday on Wilmer Avenue.
Police said the victim was with a man shortly before midnight at at her home on Wilmer when she fell asleep.
Sgt. Kyle Price said on Monday that the victim told police she woke up later to find the man raping her. Price said she told the man to stop and he did.
Price said the victim then ran from the house and called police. Later, Price said, the victim sought treatment at a nearby hospital.
Price said police have identified a suspect but had not made an arrest on Monday morning.
If arrested, the man could be charged with first-degree rape. First-degree rape is a Class A felony, which can result in a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 upon conviction, according to state law.