Anniston police Tuesday were investigating an armed robbery that reportedly took place Monday night.
Lt. Chris Sparks said a man told police he was visiting friends at Norwood Homes at around 8 p.m. when he was approached by a group of people.
Sparks said the man reported that one of those people hit him in the head with a gun before the rest of the group began beating him. Sparks said the man reported that his keys, cell phone and money were stolen.
According to Sparks, the man received treatment for his injuries at Regional Medical Center and is expected to fully recover.
Sparks said Monday morning that police had identified no suspects and made no arrests in connection with the case.
Anyone who is arrested could be charged with first-degree robbery, which is a Class A felony and can result in a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.