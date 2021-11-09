Anniston police investigating man’s gunshot death

Anniston police are investigating the death of a man found shot inside a residence in the 500 block of East 6th Street Monday night.
The victim has been identified as Christian M. Nobles, 30, of Anniston.
According to an official report from Lt. Tim Suits, Anniston police responded to the 6th Street location around 10 p.m. and found Nobles dead inside the premises.
"It appeared the victim had been shot," according to the report.
Anniston police investigators arrived on the scene and began their work. The report states that no other information can be released for the time being, but anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Anniston police investigators at 256-240-4000