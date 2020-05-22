Anniston police investigating Friday homicide

Anniston police were investigating Friday after a man was found dead in the city that morning.
According to a news release from the city, police were called to the intersection of Gurnee Avenue and 31st Street and found a man dead there.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said the body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said the man’s death was investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies. They said Friday they didn’t know the circumstances behind the man’s death.
Brown said he’s trying to find and notify the victim’s family.
Police said on Friday they couldn’t give out any more details.