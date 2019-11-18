Anniston police were investigating Monday after a man reportedly attacked his girlfriend early that morning.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a man and a woman got into an argument about a possible affair shortly after midnight at a home in the 1800 block of Moore Avenue.
Price said the man pointed a gun at the woman before choking her. According to Price, the man fled the home before police arrived; officers found the woman without any serious injuries.
Price said Monday morning police have identified the man, but haven’t spoken to him.
If the man is arrested, he could be charged with domestic violence by strangulation and third-degree domestic violence.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.