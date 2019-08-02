Anniston police were investigating Friday after a man reported being shot at by another man after an argument Tuesday evening.
Sgt. Kyle Price said two men got into an argument around 5:15 p.m. over a woman before one of the men started driving down North Hunter Street.
Price said the victim reported to police that the other man began following him in his car and shooting at him. According to Price, the bullets missed the victim and his car entirely.
Price said police have spoken to the suspect, but had made no arrests on Friday. Both men have filed numerous police reports on each other over the past week, according to Price.
If the suspect is arrested, he could be charged with attempted first-degree assault, a Class C felony. Under state law, Class C felonies can be penalized by up to a decade in prison and as much as $15,000 in fines.