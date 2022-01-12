Anniston police investigate teen's shooting death

A dispute between two teenagers Tuesday ended with the shooting death of one and a murder charge filed against the other, Anniston police said today.
Taevion Fife, 15, of Gadsden, died at Regional Medical Center. Nathan A. Higgins, 19, of Oxford, has been charged with murder. Following his arrest at an unspecified location in Lincoln, Higgins was taken to Calhoun County Jail with a $200,000 bond set by the court.
Anniston police responded Tuesday night around 7 o’clock to the intersection of 13th and Christine Avenue following a report about a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found the victim, Fife, lying in the roadway. He was taken by ambulance to Regional Medical Center, where he died from his wound, according to a news release from Anniston police Lt. Tim Suits.
Anniston Police Investigators arrived on the scene and they learned of a suspect, Higgins, and that he was in Lincoln, where he was taken into custody. During the course of their work, investigators discovered the victim and the suspect knew each other; there was a brief disagreement between the two just before the shooting occurred.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Suits’ report.