Anniston police are investigating a Monday evening shooting in the 400 block of South Allen Avenue.
Lt. Chris Sparks said a woman was driving down the street around 7 p.m. when she heard gunshots and her car was hit by a bullet.
According to Sparks, the car’s passenger side door was damaged but the victim was uninjured.
If anyone is arrested in connection with the shooting, Sparks said, they will likely be charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony, which can carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, per state law.
On Tuesday afternoon, Sparks said police were following up on some information and had identified a possible suspect.