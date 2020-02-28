Anniston police: Child’s sitter charged with abusing her

An Anniston man turned himself in Thursday, police said, after he allegedly abused a child last year.
Anniston police charged Sabriene Yalon Zamir Stephens, 20 with child abuse.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the mother of a girl younger than 5 dropped her daughter off Dec. 19 at Stephens’ home in the 6000 block of Glade Road so Stephens could babysit her.
When she picked her daughter up, Price said, she found bruises and abrasions on the child’s buttocks, thighs and lower back that appeared to be “overactive discipline.”
Price said the child was not hospitalized.
Stephens was booked into the Calhoun County jail with bond set at $7,500 and released Thursday, the day of his arrest, according to jail staff. His next court date is set for March 26.
Child abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.